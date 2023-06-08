Capital Pride 2023: Everything you need to know about DC's Pride Parade, Festival and other events

It is Pride weekend in D.C.! The Capital Pride Parade , Block Party , and Festival are being held in the District this weekend celebrating D.C.'s LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQIA+ events are taking place the entire month of June, but reach their peak in D.C. this weekend as the city hosts the Capital Pride Parade.

Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of the weekend events.

CAPITAL PRIDE PRE-PARTIES & OTHER EVENTS

Capital Pride kicks off the weekend Thursday night with a Rooftop Pool Party at Penthouse Pool and Lounge in Navy Yard. The party will feature music, cocktails and appetizers, with proceeds from ticket sales going to the Capital Pride Alliance and the Pride 365 Fund. Tickets are currently sold out.

Riot! At Echostage on Friday night is Capital Pride’s official opening party. Expect a huge dance party, and plenty of your favorite local drag queens and drag performances from Alaska and Tatianna from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

CAPITAL PRIDE PARADE AND BLOCK PARTY INFORMATION

Saturday will feature two Capital Pride events in the District.

The Capital Block Party will get the day's events started along 17th Street Northwest, between P Street and Q Street. The Block Party will begin at 12 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 10 p.m.

The event, co-hosted by nearby J.R.’s, will feature local performers, DJ's, food vendors, and two beverage gardens. Attendees at the Capital Pride Beverage Garden will have an exclusive view of the Capital Pride Parade.

The Parade will kick off at 3 p.m. on 14th Street and T Street NW, according to organizers. The parade will end near the intersection of 21st Street and P Street.

Also on Saturday: Pride on the Pier at The Wharf, the Capital Trans Pride Pool Party at Penthouse Pool and Loughe U Street, and Revolution at WEG in Northeast DC.

CAPITAL PRIDE FESTIVAL INFORMATION

The Pride Festiva l will be happening along Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Street.

The event kicks off at 12 p.m. Sunday allowing visitors to enjoy a variety of entertainment, food, drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors. The festivities will continue throughout the day before wrapping up around 10 p.m. Sunday. Exhibitors are open until 7 p.m.

Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko and some of the best LGBTQ+ artists will perform Sunday between 12:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The Capital Pride Concert features three stages:

Capitol Stage at Pennsylvania Ave and 3rd St.

Monument Stage at Constitution Ave and 6th St

Dupont Stage within the Dupont Beverage Garden

Both the Festival and Concert are free to the public.

GETTING AROUND PRIDE WEEKEND

Expect detours and parking restrictions on Saturday near the parade route and block party.

According to WMATA, the following streets are closed on Sunday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd St NW to 7th St

4th St from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Madison Dr

6th St from Constitution Ave NW to C St

Constitution Ave from 3rd St NW to 7th St



Metrobus routes 42, 43, 52, 54, D2, D6, G2, N6, L2 and S2 may have detours around street closures. Metro trains will arrive every four to five minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines and between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square on the Green and Yellow lines according to WMATA. Red line trains will run every eight minutes.







