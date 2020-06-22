DC police say 4 officers injured in confrontation with protesters in Black Lives Matter Plaza area

D.C. police say four officers were injured during a confrontation with protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Monday.

Police responded to the scene on 14th Street, Northwest and H Street Northwest after reports were called in between 2:24 p.m. and 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a number of tents at Black Lives Matter Plaza that were blocking the street.

According to police, protesters attacked multiple officers when they tried to move the tents.

At least two people have been taken into custody.

Police say the pair will be charged with assault on police officers.

