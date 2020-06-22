DC police say 4 officers injured in confrontation with protesters in Black Lives Matter Plaza area
WASHINGTON - D.C. police say four officers were injured during a confrontation with protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Monday.
Police responded to the scene on 14th Street, Northwest and H Street Northwest after reports were called in between 2:24 p.m. and 3 p.m.
RELATED: Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet
When police arrived, they found a number of tents at Black Lives Matter Plaza that were blocking the street.
RELATED: Protesters topple, burn Confederate Albert Pike statue in DC
According to police, protesters attacked multiple officers when they tried to move the tents.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
At least two people have been taken into custody.
Advertisement
Police say the pair will be charged with assault on police officers.