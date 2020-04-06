DC police sergeant dies after experiencing medical emergency while on duty: police

article

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant has died unexpectedly following a medical emergency while on duty, according to authorities.

On Monday evening, there was a police presence at George Washington Hospital to honor the passing of 23-year veteran Sgt. Mark Eckenrode.

The D.C. Police Union tweeted saying while this loss was completely unexpected, it is not believed to be COVID-19 related.

“Our hearts are heavy this evening as we mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, friend and MPD member. We grieve with the officers family but also find strength knowing he made a positive impact on others," said DC Police Chief Peter Newsham.

Eckenrode leaves behind a wife and three children.



