DC police seek to identify suspects in 2 armed robberies

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are continuing the search for suspects in connection to two armed robberies that took place earlier this month.

The first incident occurred at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. Police say the two suspects approached a victim in the 2100 block of 2nd Street, Southwest, brandished a handgun, and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled down 2nd Street in a silver SUV.

Then, at approximately 7:23 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, police believe the same two suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of K Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. They then fled in the silver SUV through the 800 block of 7th Street.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and the suspect vehicle was last seen with Maryland temporary tag T1370157.



Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction.