DC police seek help identifying package theft suspect in Southwest

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An alleged repeat package thief has attracted the attention of D.C. residents and police. Do you recognize the suspect?

What we know:

Investigators released images of the suspect earlier Monday of a package thief who has stolen packages from at least five homes in Southwest this month. D.C. police say they want the public's help.

According to incident reports, the thefts took place between Sept. 3 and Sept. 19 near the Southwest Waterfront — on the 700 block of Sixth Street, the 600 block of H Street, the 800 and 700 blocks of Capitol Square Place, and the 100 block of G Street.

Among the items taken: a winter coat, children’s clothing, and a sketchbook.

If you recognize the person in those photos, or if you have any additional information, D.C. police ask that you give them a call.

What they're saying:

"Don’t take from other people because that’s not fair, and it’s not good," said resident Cynthia Reavis.

FOX 5 HAS reported on similar package thefts in other parts of D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond.

"It’s not great, but you know, I guess it’s one of those things about being in a city," said resident Sami Haycox-Colston.

But just because it happens often doesn’t mean residents aren’t fed up.

"I think it’s pitiful because if you need help, help is out here," said Reavis. "If you have a neighborhood church around, if you need food, a place to stay, you need clothes, it’s out here."