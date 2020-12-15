DC police seek help finding 12-year-old missing boy last seen in Southeast

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing boy from D.C.

Geries Bugg-Bey (DC Police)

Officers say 12-year-old Geries Bugg-Bey was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 2300 block of Altamont Place in the Southeast on Saturday, December 12.

Geries Bugg-Bey is described by officials as a black male, with a dark complexion. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black pants, red jacket and red/black/white and grey New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.