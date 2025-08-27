DC police searching for suspect in eye glasses store theft

D.C. police are asking the public for help finding a man accused of stealing from an eye glasses store.

What we know:

Police say he stole from MyEyeDr in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW, around 1:30 p.m. on July 29.

The man was dressed in a hat, white dress shirt, pink blazer, glasses and dark pants.

Surveillance video shows him walking around the store, looking at more glasses and eventually leaving.

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the Northwest neighborhood near the Washington National Cathedral told FOX 5 that they are tired of theft and they want it to stop.

D.C. police are asking anyone to call if you recognize the suspect. They are currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment