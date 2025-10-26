DC police searching for group of juveniles in violent carjacking, assault in NW

article

A driver was assaulted and carjacked by a group of juveniles in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening, according to MPD. The violent encounter began near 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue NW and ended a few blocks away when the stolen car crashed.

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers from the Third District responded around 7:16 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, to a report of a carjacking near 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue Northwest.

Police say the victim was driving when a group of juveniles surrounded the vehicle and forced the driver to stop suddenly. When the victim exited the car, the group attacked and assaulted the driver. The victim tried to run but was assaulted again before managing to escape.

At that point, two suspects jumped into the victim’s vehicle and drove off, heading eastbound on Rhode Island Avenue, police say. The stolen car crashed a short distance away in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW, and the suspects ran away.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

What's next:

The Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating and searching for the suspects. Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in a violent crime in the District.