DC police searching for suspect who shot into car in Northeast McDonald’s drive-thru

D.C. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who walked up to a car in a McDonald’s drive-thru Wednesday night and began shooting into it.

Police say at around 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s located in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE after receiving a report of a shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In a surveillance video released Thursday, the suspect can be seen exiting a vehicle that is in the drive-thru then walking up to another vehicle and shooting into it.

Police say the victim sought treatment at the scene from a local fire station and then was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Advertisement

If you have any information on this case, contact police at 202-727-9099.