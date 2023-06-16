DC police search for suspect after 18-year-old shot, killed in Southwest

Metropolitan Police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Southwest DC Thursday.

At 3:53 p.m. on June 15, police were called to the 200 block of K Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where the victim was identified as 18-year-old Khalliqo Ford of Southeast, DC.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.