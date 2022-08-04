DC police searching for sexual abuse suspect wanted for multiple offenses

DC Police are searching for a sexual abuse suspect in reference to multiple offenses that occurred Wednesday in Northwest.

Police say the suspect approached a victim in the 2400 block of H Street NW around 12:15 p.m., engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

They say the suspect then approached two victims in the 2300 block of I Street NW around 12:30 p.m., engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victims then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 40 years old, 6’0" tall with short hair and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the back, camouflage shorts and gray and black shoes.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.