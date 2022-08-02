Alexandria camp counselor suspected, charged with sexual assault of victim under 13: police

article

An Alexandria camp counselor has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, according to police.

Alexandria Police Department's Special Victims Unit says they are actively investigating an incident where Tae'Sean Atwater, 21, was arrested for the sexual assault of a victim under 13 years of age.

Atwater is suspected and charged with the sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and is currently being held at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.

READ MORE: Alexandria shooting leaves 2 people dead: police

While the preliminary investigation has not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact with other children, Atwater has been a camp counselor with Campagna Kids since 2019.

Atwater has worked at multiple Campagna Kids sites including Patrick Henry Elementary School summer camp, Samuel Tucker Elementary in the before-school program, and George Mason Elementary in the after-school programs.

Police are asking if anyone has information related to this incident and/or if there is information leading to any other possible past inappropriate encounters with him to please contact APD Detective Jason Marable by phone at 703.746.6883, email at Jason.Marable@AlexandriaVA.gov or call our non-emergency number at 703.746.4444. Tips can be anonymous.