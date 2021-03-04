DC police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

article

D.C. police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Markale Funderburk was last seen in the unit block of Rhode Island Avenue Northwest at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Markale is described as a Black male with a dark brown complexion, between 5’3" and 5’5" who weighs around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white tank top with light blue dots, red shorts, and black flip-flops.

If you have any information on Markale’s whereabouts, contact the police at 202-727-9099.