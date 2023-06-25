DC police searching for man accused in Northwest sexual assault

Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help identifying and finding a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted sexual assault.

Police say around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 23, officers were called to the Unit block of O Street, Northwest and the Unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest where a woman reported being attacked.

The victim told detectives that she was walking down an alley in the area when the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The victim was able to flee and was helped by a Good Samaritan who contacted police.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-30, approximately 5’6", last seen wearing a black shirt and driving a four-door gold sedan.



Anyone who has any information about this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment.