DC police searching for convict who escaped from hospital

D.C. police are searching for a convict who escaped from a hospital in Southeast.

Police say 27-year-old Derrick Ross-Simms was previously arrested and charged with carrying a gun without a license and possession of a controlled substance. He is now wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for escape.

Police say Ross-Simms was taken to the hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 for treatment. They did not specify what the treatment was for.

When Ross-Simms and the officers arrived at the hospital, he was able to escape from the officers and flee on foot. He was last seen in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Anyone with information on Ross-Simms or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact MPD at 202-727-9099.