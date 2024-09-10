DC police search for suspect in sexual abuse case

D.C. police are asking for the community’s help in locating Maurice Spears, 32, of Northeast D.C., who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first degree sexual abuse.

On April 15 at around 10 p.m., police say Spears allegedly forced an acquaintance to engage in an unwanted sexual act in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street in northwest Washington.

Maurice Spears (DC Police)

Authorities ask anyone with information on Spears’ whereabouts to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.