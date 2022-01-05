LOCATED: DC police locate missing sisters from Southeast

UPDATE: Police say 15-year old Makya Williams and 7-year old Jayla Williams have been located and thank the public for the help!

A previous version of the story appears below:

15-year old Makya Williams and 7-year old Jayla Williams (DC Police)

Authorities in D.C. are asking for help locating sisters missing from the Southeast.

Police say 15-year old Makya Williams and 7-year old Jayla Williams were last seen around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast on January 4.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Makya is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a mustard color coat and blue flared leggings.

Jayla is 5-feet-tall, 50 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.