DC police search for biker accused of sexual assault

The search is on for a man accused of recently making unwanted sexual contact with two people in Northwest.

D.C police want your help catching the suspect who detectives say sexually abused two people in separate incidents in June and rode away on his bike both times.

A surveillance photo released by police shows the man riding a bike with a backpack, wearing dark sunglasses, a t-shirt, and dark pants.

Another surveillance photo shows him dressed in a light blue short sleeve shirt, black and red pants, and a dark helmet.

Photos via Metropolitan Police Department

Police believe he sexually abused the first victim on June 1 in the 800 block of 19th Street Northwest around 7:30 at night.

The second incident, police said, allegedly took place in the 1300 block of L Street Northwest around 9:45 last Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to give them a call. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and an indictment in these two cases.

