DC police say they’ll be ‘fully prepared’ for rally to support Jan. 6 riot suspects

D.C. police say they’ll be "fully prepared" with an "increased presence" on Sept. 18 when the organization "Look Ahead America" says they’ll hold a rally at the U.S. Capitol to support Jan. 6 riot suspects who are currently behind bars.

Look Ahead America has held similar rallies at the Department of Justice and the D.C. jail.

Federal law enforcement has arrested hundreds of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in the wake of a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, who reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

The mob quickly overwhelmed Capitol and D.C. police, storming the Capitol and halting the electoral vote certification process.

When the joint session of Congress reconvened later in the evening, the process confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The rioters were arrested on an array of charges, including assaulting police officers.

