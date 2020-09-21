DC police say parent of wandering 1-year-old in Northeast has been located

D.C. police say a parent of a 1-year-old who was found wandering the streets in Northwest Monday afternoon has been located.

They have not indicated whether anyone will be charged with a crime in connection with the incident, nor have they identified anyone involved.

Officials say the girl was discovered around 2:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest.

The parent was located shortly before 5 p.m.

