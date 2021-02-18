DC police say Georgetown shooting victim ‘not conscious or breathing’

article

D.C. police say a man who was shot just blocks from the Georgetown Waterfront is neither conscious, nor breathing.

They have not indicated that the victim is dead.

Police responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest around 3:13 p.m.

They’re looking for three suspects – all of them Black males. One of the suspects was wearing a blue and green short sleeved shirt.

The two other suspects were reportedly wearing dark clothing.

They’re warning people to refrain from taking action if they think they’ve seen the suspects, but to call 911 instead.



