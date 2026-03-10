DC police revitalize Cadet Corps program hoping to increase recruits amid staff shortage

With D.C. Police staffing currently at historic lows, the Metropolitan Police Department is looking toward creative ways to fill the ranks.

One of those is the decades-old Cadet Corps program, open to those ages 17 to 24 years old.

The backstory:

It began in the 1980s but has recently seen reinvestment from Mayor Muriel Bowser in recent years, including a relatively new training facility just a block away from the Anacostia Metro in Southeast D.C.

The program allows young adults in the District to earn college credits while training to be police officers.

"The benefits for you and your family are amazing," said Inspector Michael Jones, who heads up the Cadet Corps program and has been with MPD since his early 20s. "You have a retirement, we're one of the only professions in the nation where you you get raises in retirement. The end goal here outweighs the fear you may have coming in."

By the numbers:

In the past five years, 155 cadets have rolled over to become recruits, which D.C. Police data shows is roughly one-fifth of all recruits hired during that time.

MPD is also battling more departures than recruitments, particularly with federal law enforcement agencies offering big bonuses and benefits. There are roughly 3,144 officers right now, marking a 50-year staffing low.

The Cadet Corps program has a max capacity of 150 cadets — they're at around 125 currently.

"They want to break that connotation the public has of police because they're from the streets, they want to change it," said Sgt. Joan Randall, an instructor at the facility.

Seniors in high school are able to work 12 hours, while full-time cadets put in 40 hours, plus overtime.

"Some kids may not know what they want to do and they take this opportunity, end up loving it and it ends up being the change they needed for their lives," Inspector Jones said.

Personal stories:

Winter Quarles joined as soon as she graduated.

"Just not becoming a product of my environment, and knowing I want to help people. I started straight out of high school. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do but I knew i wanted to make an impact in my community," Quarles said.

She's hoping to become a recruit once she turns 20, and a career with D.C. Police after that.

Officer Taron Alston and Officer Dawan Cunningham both joined the program when they were 17, 18 years old. They're now serving as MPD officers in the 6th and 1st Districts.

"It's meant a lot. From all of the things it taught me — relationships, punctuality, learn how to iron my clothes — it has taught me a lot, so many benefits," Alston said. "And I'm from D.C., why go somewhere else? I'm from here."

"To be honest, it's the best decision I ever made," Cunningham said. "[There] is a lot of opportunity that comes with this job. I got my first apartment, my first vehicle with this job. But it's not just the money, it's the brotherhood, sisterhood, friendships."

Dig deeper:

The Cadet Corps has prospect days every Friday and one Saturday a month.

You just have to be between ages 17 to 24 and have a high school diploma to apply here.

Starting pay is $38,754 a year, with university tuition and full benefits.