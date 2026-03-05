Skimming devices found at Woodbridge 7-Eleven, Kabul Halal Market, police warn

article

Prince William County Police are warning customers after skimming devices were discovered inside two Woodbridge businesses.

What we know:

According to Prince William County Police, skimming devices were recently found inside:

Kabul Halal Market , located at 1301 Golansky Blvd

7-Eleven, located at 4804 Dale Blvd

Both businesses are in Woodbridge.

Police say anyone who has visited either location recently should monitor their financial accounts for suspicious transactions.

It is unclear how long the devices may have been in place or how many customers could be affected.

What you can do:

Police recommend that customers:

Review recent bank and credit card transactions

Report any suspicious charges immediately

Contact their financial institution if they believe their card information was compromised

Card skimming devices are typically placed inside payment terminals to capture debit or credit card information without a customer’s knowledge.