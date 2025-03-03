DC police release video of suspect wanted for murder of man battling stage 4 colon cancer

The Brief D.C. police on Monday released video of a suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Northeast. The victim was 48-year-old Larry Evans. Family tells FOX 5 Evans was battling stage four colon cancer. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information.



D.C. police have released surveillance video of a person of interest believed to be connected to the murder of a man battling stage four cancer in Northeast.

The family of 48-year-old Larry Evans is heartbroken. They say he was undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer when he was murdered last Monday night.

The video released by police shows a light-colored sedan pull up near the McDonald's restaurant on the 1600 block of Benning Road, NE. Moments later, the person of interest is seen walking near the McDonald's, dressed in a black hoodie, pants, black and white shoes and a mask. Video from inside the restaurant also captures him walking by.

It goes on to show him running to the car, getting in the passenger side and driving away after Evans was gunned down. Police say Evans died at the scene.

His family told FOX 5 they were too devastated to talk on camera, but said Evans was a"funny guy," who had two daughters. A family member added that she doesn’t know why he was on Benning Road that night, leaving them wondering who killed him and why.

If you recognize the light-colored car or the person of interest shown in that surveillance video, police ask that you give them a call. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.