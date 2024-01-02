DC police release video of suspect wanted in attempted sexual assault

D.C. police are searching for a man accused of an attempted sexual assault in the early morning hours on New Year’s Eve.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, the suspect shoved the victim down to the ground in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northeast. The suspect then assaulted the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

Surveillance video of the man accused in the attack was released Tuesday. He is described as a Black man in his 30s, 5’10" in height and weighing between 180 and 220 pounds, last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.