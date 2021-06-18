DC police release surveillance images related to U Street, Northwest hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released surveillance images of two vehicles they’re seeking in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in the 1600 block of U Street, Northwest on Thursday evening.
They say the pedestrian who was struck remains in critical condition.
According to police – around 7:50 p.m. – a red Honda was speeding eastbound on U Street when the driver blew through a red light and made a left turn onto New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.
The driver reportedly lost control after turning and struck a pedestrian crossing in a marked crosswalk.
The driver then sped away from the scene.
Along with the Honda, police are looking for a gray pick-up truck. They have not explained how the pick-up truck is connected with the crash.
If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call t (202) 727-9099.
