One week after a D.C. police officer shot and killed two dogs during a call in the city’s Petworth neighborhood, disturbing body camera video from that encounter has been released.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 25, around 1:45 p.m. while an officer was on a call to investigate a possible stabbing in the 3600 block of 11th Street.

The body-worn camera footage captured the sound of dogs barking as the officer walked through an alley at that location. Suddenly, the video shows one dog, quickly followed by two more, push through a backyard gate and run toward the officer.

The officer fired three rounds, striking two of the dogs. One of the animals immediately fell to the ground in the alley. A second circled back into the backyard. Both died at the scene. The third dog was not injured.

READ MORE: 2 dogs shot, killed by MPD officer in Northwest DC neighborhood

DC police release body-worn camera video of officer shooting, killing 2 dogs in Petworth

FOX 5’s Homa Bash spoke with the owners of the dogs immediately after the shooting. Jeanava Thompson, and her 16-year-old daughter Namora, told her the dogs were named Wednesday and Luna. One of the dogs was a Staffordshire Terrier, and the other was a pregnant Shihtzu Mix. Both were about one year old.

"None of us feel safe, and police are supposed to make us feel safe, and they just shot both of my puppies," said Namora. "My mom loves Luna. That was her girl. That was my girl too. And Wednesday was pregnant, and that’s my babies."

"I told them nothing was going to happen to them. They shot my babies…I can't do this anymore, why?? That's my dogs!!!" Namora said.

"The Metropolitan Police Department's model use of force policy and training emphasize de-escalation, proportionality, and reasonableness," read a statement released by police accompanying the video. "Since December 2016, all patrol officers have been required to wear body worn cameras while on duty. Beginning March 12, 2024, in compliance with the Secure DC Omnibus Emergency Amendment Act of 2024, MPD is providing community briefings for shootings at animals."

"The incident is being investigated by the MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau," the statement continued. "The facts and evidence of the incident will be reviewed by the Use of Force Review Board to determine whether the use of force was within policy."