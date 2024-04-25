At least 1 dog shot, killed by MPD officer in Northwest DC neighborhood

At least one dog was shot and killed by a D.C. police officer while responding to a call in Northwest Thursday afternoon.

According to MPD, officers were responding to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of 11th Street, NW, just before 1:40 p.m. when an off-leash dog reportedly charged at them.

One officer then fired his service weapon, killing the dog. Police did not find any evidence of a stabbing in the area.

FOX 5’s Homa Bash was at the scene covering a different crime — an overnight triple shooting that occurred near the intersection of 10th and Spring Road, NW — when she saw the chaos unfolding between police and the dogs.

She spoke with the dog’s owners, who say the officer actually shot and killed both of their pets. FOX 5 reached out to MPD for clarification, but police said in a statement that only one dog was involved.

The owners, however, say they’re devastated by the action taken by the officer.

"None of us feel safe and police are supposed to make us feel safe and they just shot both of my puppies. They shot my babies," Namore and Jeanava Thompson said to FOX 5. "Why? That's my dogs!"

The dogs, Wednesday and Luna, were both a year old. One was a Staffordshire terrier and the other was a Shihtzu mix. Wednesday was pregnant and expecting puppies soon.

The family says one of the dogs got out from under the gate and into their back alley.

They say they were already on edge because of the triple shooting that left one man dead and a woman and teenager injured. The woman and teen are both in the hospital and are expected to survive but neighbors have been rocked by the sounds of shots fired in their neighborhood, first at midnight and now, in the middle of the afternoon.

And just two weeks ago, on April 10, there was another deadly shooting on this same block of Spring Road. Police say they do not have anyone in custody in that case yet, leaving the community on edge.