DC police release bodycam footage after viral video showed officer punching man during arrest

DC Police have released body-worn camera video of the arrest of 23-year-old Kiman Johnson, who was seen in a viral video being punched repeatedly by an officer.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS SOME GRAPHIC LANGUAGE | WATCH BELOW

The 10-minute video shows a scene full of chaos as the officers arrive and take Johnson into custody.

Police say the incident began when officers arrived on scene near 16th and U Streets, Southeast on Sunday, Aug 8. The officers say they were arresting Johnson after seeing him conduct a hand-to-hand drug deal. He was charged with illegal firearm possession, assault on a police officer while armed and resisting arrest.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Johnson's attorneys deny that any drug deal happened, but added that regardless of why police arrested him, he should not have been assaulted.

After the video showing the DC officer punching Johnson several times in the face went viral, law enforcement dropped the charges against him.

Johnson’s attorneys say the assault by the officer fractured bones in Johnson’s face and that he may need to surgery. They added Johnson returned to the hospital Thursday night after suffering from severe headaches where he spent the night and was released on Friday.

RELATED: Attorneys question DC cops’ side of the story after video surfaced showing officer punching man

The officers involved in the arrested were taken off patrol pending an internal and criminal investigation. Both Chief Robert Contee and Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the incident.

Advertisement

Johnson’s attorneys say they’re seeking "all reasonable compensation" but added they have not yet filed a lawsuit and will only do so if necessary.