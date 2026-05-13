DC police officer caught in Hansen sting due in court

The D.C. police lieutenant arrested in a Chris Hansen sting operation is due in court Wednesday.

Lt. Matthew Mahl is accused of soliciting sex with a minor. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that Mahl was charged with felony solicitation of a minor. A status hearing Wednesday morning suggests the case could be paused, not prosecuted or dismissed, though the reason remains unclear.

RELATED: DC police lieutenant arrested in child exploitation investigation tied to Chris Hansen sting

Lt. Matthew Mahl

Mahl was one of several people arrested in April as part of an online sting for Hansen’s show "Takedown," which he describes as a predator investigative series. Hansen’s team, working with members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, set up a "sting house" where targets were lured to an address believing they were meeting a juvenile for sex.

Mahl did not enter the sting house. Instead, he was taken out of his vehicle on the street and arrested. He did not answer questions during the post‑arrest interview.

Hansen’s earlier program, "To Catch a Predator," drew controversy over its tactics, which critics said ruined lives and careers before cases reached court. Others praised the shows for removing alleged child predators from the streets.

Mahl is on administrative leave and has had his police powers revoked. The D.C. police department is conducting its own internal investigation.