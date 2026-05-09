DC police lieutenant arrested in child exploitation investigation tied to Chris Hansen sting

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The Brief A DC police lieutenant has been arrested in an investigation involving alleged crimes against a minor. The case is tied to a Chris Hansen-led online sting operation. MPD says the officer has been placed on leave and stripped of police powers.



A D.C. police lieutenant has been arrested in Maryland in a child exploitation investigation tied to a Chris Hansen sting, where investigators allege he exchanged explicit messages with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy.

What we know:

Authorities in Maryland arrested Lieutenant Matthew Mahl, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The arrest was carried out by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the criminal investigation.

MPD officials say they were contacted by investigators shortly after the arrest.

Investigators allege Mahl exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a Maryland detective who was posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Authorities in Maryland arrested Lieutenant Matthew Mahl, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department.

What they're saying:

"The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing, and in direct contrast to the values of the Metropolitan Police Department," an MPD spokesperson said.

According to the department, Mahl has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been revoked.

MPD says its Internal Affairs Division will conduct a policy investigation after the criminal case is complete.

Officials added that the department was not involved in the criminal investigation and was not aware of it before the arrest.

The backstory:

The arrest is tied to an online sting investigation associated with journalist Chris Hansen, known for his work exposing alleged child predators through undercover operations.

Hansen, who gained national attention through "To Catch a Predator," now hosts the series "Takedown with Chris Hansen," which focuses on online investigations into suspected child exploitation.

In a social media post, Hansen described the case involving the MPD lieutenant as "one of the most disturbing, upsetting and dangerous busts in any sting ever," adding that the suspect was "caught in the act."

The investigation itself is being led by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, with MPD officials saying they were not involved and only learned of the case after the arrest.

The other side:

The DC Police Union said the lieutenant has not been affiliated with the organization for years.

In a statement, union officials said Lt. Matthew Mahl has not been a member since 2018 and is not represented by the union because he holds a management position.

"These allegations are extremely serious and disturbing," union president Gregg Pemberton said.

The union added that it has had no involvement with Mahl for nearly a decade and directed questions about the case to MPD.

What's next:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is leading the criminal investigation.

MPD says any further questions about the case should be directed to that agency.