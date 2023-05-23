DC police officer arrested for allegedly taking photo of witness in her bra

A D.C. police officer has been arrested for voyeurism.

The veteran officer allegedly took "inappropriate" photos of a witness in her bra on his department-issued cell phone.

On Friday, May 19, agents from D.C. Police's Internal Affairs Division arrested Officer Larry Garrett.

The 41-year-old is a member of the department’s criminal apprehension unit. He has been employed with the department since May 2006.

Related article

While awaiting the approval of a search warrant in February 2023, court documents revealed Garrett allegedly took a photo of the woman from the neck down without her knowledge or consent. The court filings also stated Garrett zoomed in on the picture to focus on the witness's pubic area, before deleting it off the phone.

D.C. Police's Internal Affairs Division caught wind of the photo after attorneys requested a review of body-worn cameras in the search warrant case.

The internal affairs division investigated the allegations and later recommended charges to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Garrett's police powers have since been revoked.