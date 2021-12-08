DC police officer arrested, charged with child sex abuse

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has conducted an investigation and an MPD officer has been arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sex Abuse.

Between September 2005 and June 2006, the suspect allegedly sexually abused the female juvenile victim on multiple occasions in D.C.

Pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Lucius Kearney, 49, of Waldorf was arrested and charged on Monday.

He has been employed with the department since 2001 and is assigned to the Fourth District.

His police powers had been revoked and in a duty status that does not require him to interact with the public.