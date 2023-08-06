DC Police make arrest in deadly U Street shooting; victim identified

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took place on U Street Saturday morning, leaving businesses shuttered for hours while investigators combed the scene.

Police say 20-year-old David Botchway was taken into custody after the shooting occurred.

The victim, 19-year-old Andre Baker, was found in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest around 5 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and reported that Baker was unconscious and not breathing. He was later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and next of kin was notified of his death.

Shattered glass from a bus station enclosure could be seen in front of the 13th and U Street Metro Station entrance and at least 31 shell case markers were scattered across the road.

Police taped off a large swath of the street while they conducted their investigation. It prevented several businesses from opening up for hours, leaving owners frustrated.

"It’s going to hurt us because we had a lot of brunch reservations, and sometimes we have people coming from out of state who have heard about our restaurant and about our brunch, and they want to come in and patronize the business," said Teahgbyeklayku Nelson, the owner of Brooklyn on U.

"Now, you are investigating… Fine, but there should be a little line for people to pass by without interfering with the investigation," Kamal Jahanbein, the owner The Saloon, told FOX 5.

Botchway has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. His first court date is not yet known.