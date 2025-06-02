DC police maintain presence at religious sites, focus on Jewish institutions after Boulder incident

D.C. Police say they have maintained their presence at religious institutions across the District after a man in Boulder, Colorado with a makeshift flamethrower yelled "Free Palestine" and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The incident left eight people were injured, some with suffering burns. The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is expected to face charges in connection with the attack that the FBI was investigating as a terrorist act.

DC police maintain patrols

What they're saying:

"We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Sunday.

Focus on Jewish institutions

"At this time, there are no known threats to the District," the statement continued. "However, MPD has maintained an increased presence at religious institutions across the city, with particular attention to Jewish institutions."

DC police urge anyone that observes suspicious activity to contact MPD's Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099, text 50411, or submit a report online at iwatch.dc.gov.