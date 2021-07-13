DC police looking for suspect in kidnapping, sex abuse, carjacking case

article

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man suspected of getting into a victim’s car and sexually abusing them at gunpoint before stealing the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 4500 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

When the suspect got into the vehicle, he allegedly pulled out a gun and forced the victim to drive to the 500 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest, where he forced the victim to "engage in a sex act."

He then forced the victim out of the vehicle and drove off.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 19 to 20 years old with a thin build.

During the incident, he was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, green basketball shorts, a black ski mask, and rectangular shaped black glasses.

The vehicle is a white 2012 Chevy Volt with a Maryland tag reading 9AY5678.

