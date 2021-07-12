DC hits 100th homicide marker by July 10 for the first time since 2003

The District reached a grim milestone over the weekend.

READ MORE: Former college football player killed in Southeast DC shooting

The nation’s capital recorded its 100th homicide on July 10 – which is the earliest date the city has hit the mark since 2003.

READ MORE: DC police identify victim in deadly K Street NW hit-and-run, suspects wanted

According to the D.C. Police Union, the average date the city has hit 100 over the past 10 years is Oct. 25.

They say crime data shows an uptick in homicides even over last year’s 20% increase.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The union is pinning blame for the surge on police reform, which was implemented in a number of American cities in the wake of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.