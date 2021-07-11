Trans person attacked by 'multiple suspects' in potential DC hate crime

article

Police say a trans person was hospitalized after being beaten by multiple suspects on the street early Friday in Northwest D.C.

The assault happened around 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Georgia Ave. NW in the District's Park View neighborhood.

Police say multiple suspects approached the victim, who is transgender, and questioned the victim's gender identity while beating them.

The suspects fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital while bleeding from the face.

Police say they are investigating the assault as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

Detectives are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

D.C. police reported at least three anti-LGBTQ attacks in June. They included a stabbing against a transgender victim in a Northeast laundromat, and a glass bottle attack on a man in Northeast.