Woman killed in Southeast marks DC's first homicide of 2021

A woman shot in Southeast D.C. was the District's first homicide victim of 2021, police say.

22-year-old Kaailyah Rainey of Southeast was shot around 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

Police say they found Rainey inside a car nearby in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast.

Rainey later died at a local hospital.

Police did not immediately disclose more details.

Authorities are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

Later Sunday, a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. to mark the District's second homicide of the year. He was shot in the 2800 block of Alabama Ave. SE.

His death raises the District's homicide total to two in three days so far in 2021.