Police shoot armed man in Northwest DC

D.C. police say they shot an armed man Saturday morning in Northwest D.C.

The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. at Georgia Ave. and Lamont St. NW, near the popular Call Your Mother bagel shop.

Police say the man was armed with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

The man is now recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer who shot the man was unharmed, police said.

New D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee addressed the media before his swearing-in ceremony Saturday morning:

Contee did not say whether the man shot at police. A witness nearby tells FOX 5 they heard police officers yelling for the man to put his gun down.

Evidence placards show at least five shell casings at the scene.

The officer involved was wearing an activated body camera and officials will review that footage.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

