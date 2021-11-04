DC father, daughter who'd been reported missing have been located: police

article

D.C. police say a father and daughter who were reported missing on Wednesday near Trinity Washington University have been located.

Police have not explained the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Carlos Kier, 51, and Carniece Kier, 8, from the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast.

Police also declined to say how they'd been found, or what condition they were in.

