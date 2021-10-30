Molotov cocktails torch Northeast DC business, police say

article

Police are on the lookout for two arson suspects they say threw molotov cocktails into a Northeast D.C. business.

Officials say it happened at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects walking into the undisclosed business before the alleged arson.

Police did not share any information on potential injuries or estimated damage. Detectives are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.