Rolex stolen off sleeping man's wrist in lobby of DC hotel, video shows

A stealthy suspected thief swiped a Rolex right off of the wrist of a man while he napped in the Residence Inn by Marriot Convention Center lobby in July - and the whole thing was caught on camera.

According to police reports, an officer was flagged down on July 30 in regards to a robbery. The victim claims he was sleeping inside the lobby of the hotel and the suspect walked up and took his Rolex off his wrist.

The Rolex is valued at $18,700.

The victim woke up the next day, realized that his watch was missing and flagged down the officer.

The suspect's room was searched, but the Rolex was not found.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099.