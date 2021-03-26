DC police investigating ‘noose’ found at church on Capitol Hill

D.C. police are investigating after a "noose" was discovered on a tree at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill.

District Councilmember Charles Allen Tweeted a photograph of the noose Friday afternoon.

The councilmember wrote: "A despicable symbol and act of hate. MPD has been on scene and is working with church leadership. Denounce it loud and clear - hate has no home here."

Police confirmed that they responded to the 300 block of A Street, Southeast around 11:55 a.m. They say there’s a "notice for defacement of property."

They have not indicated whether they’ve developed any suspect information.