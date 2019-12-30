DC police investigating after transgender woman is found dead in Southeast vacant building

article

D.C. police are investigating after a transgender woman was found shot to death in a vacant building on Barnaby Road, Southeast on Monday.

They are trying to determine whether the person died as a result of gunfire exchanged between an unidentified person and security personnel that occurred Sunday night at the same location.

According to police, security guards were clearing out vacant apartments in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road when they encountered an armed adult and exchanged gunfire.

Police found evidence of a gun fight at the scene after they responded. They could not, however, find the suspect.

They found the dead body after they returned to the scene on Monday, but they can't be certain it's the same person at this phase of the investigation.