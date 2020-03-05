DC police investigating after man sleeping on the ground was set on fire in Northwest

D.C. police are investigating after a man who was sleeping on the ground reportedly awoke in flames in a Northwest neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene on Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest after the incident was reported around 4:38 a.m.

According to police, a witness told them they found the victim laying on the ground engulfed in flames.

The victim said he awoke engulfed in flames.

Arson investigators are also looking into the case.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they indicated whether they have any suspects in mind.