DC police investigating after 3 injured in overnight shooting near Howard University

article

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting near Howard University Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of 8 Street, Northwest, around 1:50 a.m. after shots were fired.

When they arrived, they found one man and one woman in that block, both suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. All three victims were conscious and breathing and they remain in stable condition.

At this time, D.C. police say they have no useable suspect lookout information available.

There remains no useable suspect lookout.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.