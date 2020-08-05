DC police investigating after 2 killed in Maryland Avenue triple shooting

D.C. are investigating after two people were killed in a triple shooting on Maryland Avenue, Northeast Tuesday evening.

They began the investigation after arriving at the scene in the 1600 block around 8:46 p.m.

There, they found one juvenile victim in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where they expect him to recover from his injuries.

A second victim – an adult male – was found unconscious in a hallway in a residential building. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A third victim was found in an apartment in the same building suffering from gunshot wounds. Police determined at the scene that he’d died.

One homicide victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The second victim has been identified as 18-year-old Montrell Lucas of Alexandria.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099.

