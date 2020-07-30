2-year-old boy dies after falling from window in Northwest DC, officials say

article

A 2-year-old boy is dead after falling from a window in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials tell FOX 5 the child reportedly fell at around 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW.

Officials say the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

D.C. Police say they are now investigating the boy's death.