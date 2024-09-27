DC police investigate possible kidnapping after woman forced into vehicle

D.C. police are urgently seeking the public’s help in locating a woman and a vehicle involved in a possible kidnapping in southeast Washington.

The incident happened on Thursday just before 4 p.m. when officers say a male suspect reportedly forced a woman into a vehicle following an argument in the 400 block of Brandywine Street.

The vehicle, a white Infiniti Q54 sedan with West Virginia license plate 34D631, then drove away with both individuals inside.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Amonie Anderson, is described by investigators as a Black female, approximately 5’3" tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, light-colored sweatpants, and a black bonnet with writing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson or the vehicle is asked to contact investigators at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.